CDC get $480 million to replace lab for deadliest germs

The nation's top public health agency has its money for a new lab to handle dangerous germs.
Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked Congress for funds to build a new state-of-the art laboratory building.
CDC officials got $480 million for the endeavor. Money for the project was tucked inside a $1.3 trillion, 2,232-page government spending bill passed by Congress last week.
They say they need it to replace a 13-year-old building at the agency's main campus in Atlanta, where scientists handle deadly and exotic germs like Ebola and smallpox. They say that building is wearing down.
The money is for the building and for a range of infrastructure changes. CDC officials did not provide a timetable for the work.
