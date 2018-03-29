News

CDC get $480 million to replace lab for deadliest germs

By MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writer

March 29, 2018 04:23 PM

ATLANTA

The nation's top public health agency has its money for a new lab to handle dangerous germs.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked Congress for funds to build a new state-of-the art laboratory building.

CDC officials got $480 million for the endeavor. Money for the project was tucked inside a $1.3 trillion, 2,232-page government spending bill passed by Congress last week.

They say they need it to replace a 13-year-old building at the agency's main campus in Atlanta, where scientists handle deadly and exotic germs like Ebola and smallpox. They say that building is wearing down.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The money is for the building and for a range of infrastructure changes. CDC officials did not provide a timetable for the work.

  Comments  