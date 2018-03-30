The Latest: Russia open to normalizing ties with West

The U.S. flag flies at the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 30, 2018. The U.S. flag is flown at half-mast to mourn victims of Kemerovo fire killing 64 people. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, on Thursday and said it was closing a U.S. consulate in retaliation for the wave of Western expulsions of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain, a tit-for-tat response that intensified the Kremlin's rupture with the United States and Europe. Dmitri Lovetsky AP Photo