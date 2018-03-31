Ohio treatment center owner target of Medicaid fraud probe

This Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 photo shows Ryan Sheridan posing for a portrait in the hallway of the Rich Center for Autism in Youngstown, Ohio. A forfeiture complaint filed last week by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Cleveland seeks to keep around $3.5 million in assets seized from 38-year-old Sheridan after raids at his treatment centers in suburban Youngstown and suburban Columbus. The Youngstown Vindicator via AP David Dermer