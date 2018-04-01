People bring flowers, toys and candles during a day of mourning for the victims of Sunday's fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, in Manezhnaya square, near the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
Siberian governor resigns after devastating mall fire

The Associated Press

April 01, 2018 05:58 AM

MOSCOW

The Kremlin says the governor of the Siberian region where a shopping center fire killed 64 people has resigned.

The statement Sunday said Aman Tuleyev had offered his resignation and that it was accepted by President Vladimir Putin. Tuleyev had headed the Kemerovo region for more than 20 years.

A March 25 fire at a four-story shopping mall in the regional capital, also called Kemerovo, prompted thousands of people to demonstrate last week, calling for regional officials' resignations and alleging widespread corruption and incompetency.

Seven people have been arrested in the case, including the woman who headed the local building inspection agency when the mall was constructed. Fire survivors say the mall's fire alarm system did not work during the blaze.

The dead included 41 children.

