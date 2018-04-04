Boston sued over 2016 police shooting of mentally ill man

Hope Coleman raises her fist as she poses with her granddaughters, Danina, left, and Destiny, holding a photo of her son, Terrence, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at a law office in Boston. Coleman filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday accusing the city of failing to properly train officers on how to deal with mentally ill people. Terrence Coleman, who is mentally ill, was killed in 2016 after his mother called 911 for an ambulance to take him to the hospital. Elise Amendola AP Photo