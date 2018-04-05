Surgeon general urges Americans to carry overdose antidote

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a National African American History Month reception hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Adams is expected to speak about the public health advisory Thursday, April 5, at the National Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit in Atlanta. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo