London struggles to fight crime spike, murders soar in 2018

Forensic officers at the scene where a 16-year old boy was shot on Monday evening and left in a critical condition outside the leisure centre in Walthamstow, east London, Tuesday April 3, 2018. A 17-year old girl was shot and died on Monday evening, in the nearby Tottenham district of north London. The homicide rate in London has increased each month in 2018 as the British capital experiences a rise in violent crime. PA via AP Jonathan Brady