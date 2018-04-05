Mississippi court: Woman has parent rights in same-sex split

File-In this Nov. 29, 2017 file photograph, Chris Strickland speaks with reporters, outside the Mississippi Supreme Court in Jackson, Miss., after oral arguments on her behalf regarding seeking parental rights to a 6-year-old boy born to her ex-wife when the two were married. Mississippi's Supreme Court said Thursday, April 5, 2018, that Strickland has parental rights to the child, and a total of eight justices, citing different reasons, found the original ruling flawed. The case was ordered back to a lower court for the original judge to make a decision on custody. Strickland ultimately hopes to win 50-50 custody of the boy who bears her last name. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo