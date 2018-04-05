Medically assisted suicide becomes legal in Hawaii

John Radcliffe, right, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2014, watches as Hawaii Gov. David Ige signs a bill to legalize medically assisted suicide on Thursday, April 5, 2018 in Honolulu. Radcliffe testified in favor of the measure and said Thursday he was happy it passed. Doctors in the state can now fulfill requests from terminally ill patients to prescribe life-ending medication. Hawaii is the sixth U.S. state, plus Washington, D.C., to legalize the practice. Sophia Yan AP Photo