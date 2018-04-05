Oregon county, state clash over list of pot grow sites

In this Oct. 13, 2015, photo, the plants at Michael Monarch's marijuana grow, about 100 plants in all, flourish under breathtaking vistas of the Cascade and Siskiyou mountains near Ashland, Ore. On Thursday, April 5, 2018, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel and Sheriff Shane Nelson questioned the Oregon Health Authority's explanation for refusing to provide a list of medical marijuana grow sites. The Oregonian via AP Beth Nakamura