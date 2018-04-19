Anti-abortion politicians push efforts to prosecute women

FILE-- In this Jan. 5, 2018, file photo, Idaho Lt. Gov. Brad Little, left, with Gov C.L. "Butch" Otter listening, speaks at the State Capitol building in Boise, Idaho. Anti-abortion rhetoric is intensifying ahead of midterm elections as a rush of officials in Republican-dominant states push legislation that would punish both doctors and patients despite such laws likely being unconstitutional. Otto Kitsinger, file AP Photo