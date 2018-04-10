Report: Breakthrough on devastating citrus disease unlikely

FILE - In a Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a dead orange tree stands at the beginning of in a grove, in Plant City, Fla. In a report released Tuesday, April 10, 2018, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine says a single breakthrough discovery for managing citrus greening in the future is unlikely. Greening has progressed from “an acute to a chronic disease throughout the state” and has caused Florida’s industry a cumulative loss of $2.9 billion in grower revenues from 2007 to 2014. Chris O'Meara AP Photo