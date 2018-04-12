Made in China 2025 plan irking Beijing's trading partners

FILE- In this Aug. 23, 2017 file photo, a college student carries his robot dressed like the Chinese mythical Monkey King character for a competition during the World Robot Conference at the Yichuang International Conference and Exhibition Centre in Beijing, China. U.S. officials have a name for their frustration with Beijing’s technology ambitions: ‘Made in China 2025.’ President Donald Trump’s government says China’s plan to create global competitors in fields from information technology to electric cars to pharmaceuticals is an example of policies that prompted Trump’s threat to hike tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese goods. They say China’s tactics include improperly subsidizing local and pressuring foreign competitors to hand over technology. Andy Wong, File AP Photo