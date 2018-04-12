Libya officials say strongman Hifter in France for treatment

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2017 file photo, Libyan militia commander General Khalifa Hifter meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia. Libyan officials say strongman Khalifa Hifter has been flown to France for medical treatment. They did not elaborate on his medical condition, only said he suffered a "medical issue" and was taken from Jordan to France to be hospitalized, without elaborating. They said his health is now stable. Ivan Sekretarev, File AP Photo