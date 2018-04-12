The Latest: More barrel ruptures possible at Idaho nuke site

FILE - This Nov. 14, 2017, file photo, provided by the Idaho National Laboratory shows the Idaho National Laboratory Transient Reactor Test Facility in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Federal officials say there are no injuries at the nuclear facility in eastern Idaho following the release of radioactive material from a ruptured 55-gallon

208-liter) barrel inside a containment structure. The U.S. Department of Energy in a statement Thursday, April 12, 2018, says the breach occurred late Wednesday at the 890-square-mile