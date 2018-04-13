Policy on bullying eyed after 12-year-old hangs himself

In this spring 2017 photo provided by Matthew Leach, his son, Andy Leach, poses at an auto race near Southaven, Miss. More than a month has passed since the 12-year-old boy hanged himself in his father’s garage after being bullied at school in Mississippi. While Andy Leach’s family waits for answers, experts say his school’s bullying policy lacks some key elements, such as written consequences for bullies and detailed support for victims. Matthew Leach said the bullying escalated after his sixth-grader said he might be bisexual. Matthew Leach via AP)