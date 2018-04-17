Starbucks to close thousands of stores for 'racial bias education'

Starbucks cafes across the country, including several dozen in the Triangle, will close one afternoon in late May for what's being called racial bias education day.

The move comes after an employee of a Philadelphia Starbucks called the police on two African American customers who were waiting on a friend and had not yet ordered anything. Customers, some expressing outrage, filmed the officers handcuffing and removing the two men from coffee shop.

After videos went viral, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson condemned the incident, calling it "disheartening."

Starbucks announced Tuesday that more than 8,000 company-owned locations would close for the afternoon May 29. The company said its 175,000 employees will receive training aimed at addressing implicit bias, promoting inclusion and preventing discrimination.

“I’ve spent the last few days in Philadelphia with my leadership team listening to the community, learning what we did wrong and the steps we need to take to fix it,” said Johnson in the statement. “While this is not limited to Starbucks, we’re committed to being a part of the solution. Closing our stores for racial bias training is just one step in a journey that requires dedication from every level of our company and partnerships in our local communities.”

Starbucks, which doesn't franchise, specified only "company-owned" coffee shops would be closed. But there are thousands more locations in grocery stores, other retailers and airports. It was not immediately clear if those locations will participate in the training.

Drew Jackson




