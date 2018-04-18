APNewsBreak: Illinois youth tackle football ban dead for now

FILE - In this March 1, 2018, file photo, Chris Borland, a former NFL linebacker and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for the University of Wisconsin, testifies before a Illinois House Mental Health Committee hearing in Springfield, Ill., on House Bill 4341, which would ban tackle football for kids under 12 years of age. Borland was illustrating how repetitive sub-concussive hits that begin when children play impact sports can be as dangerous as a single hit that results in a concussion. Democratic state Rep. Carol Sente, third from right, the sponsor of the proposal told The Associated Press Wednesday, April 18, 2018, the measure lacks the votes to pass this session. Rich Saal