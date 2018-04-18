Aging death row: Is executing old or infirm inmates cruel?

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Vernon Madison. Madison is on death row for the 1985 murder of Mobile police officer Julius Schulte. The U.S. Supreme Court in the fall will hear the case of 67-year-old Vernon Madison, who killed an Alabama police officer, but whose lawyers say doesn't remember the crime because of stroke-induced dementia. Alabama Department of Corrections, via AP, File)