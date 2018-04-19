UN health agency: Dengue vaccine shouldn't be used widely

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, a Manila Health officer shows off a pair of vials of the anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia in Manila, Philippines. The World Health Organization says that the first-ever vaccine for dengue needs to be dealt with in “a much safer way.” It said the shot should mostly be given to people who have previously been infected with the disease. In November, the vaccine’s manufacturer, Sanofi Pasteur, said that people who had never been sickened by dengue before were at risk of developing more serious disease after getting the shot. Bullit Marquez, file AP Photo