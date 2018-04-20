Argentine women see legal abortion closer than ever

In this April 10, 2018 photo, a young woman with text in Spanish written on her back that reads "Wealthy women abort, the poor die" during a pro-abortion demonstration in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The homeland of Pope Francis seems closer than ever to legalizing abortion after a wave of demonstrations by women's groups and shifting public opinion led conservative President Mauricio Macri to call for Congress to launch a debate on a broader legalization of abortion, a first in Argentina's history. Natacha Pisarenko AP Photo