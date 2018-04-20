Court bans alcohol at neo-Nazi rock festival in Germany

A water canon stands in front of the hotel Neisseblick in Ostritz, Germany Friday, April 20, 2018. A court has banned the consumption of alcohol at a planned neo-Nazi concert in eastern Germany to prevent an outbreak of violence. The weekend festival in the town of Ostritz is expected to attract up to 1,000 far-right extremists from Germany, the neighboring Czech Republic and Poland. dpa via AP Pawel Sosnowski