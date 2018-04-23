Attacks on South Sudan health facilities, workers increasing

In this photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, a community leader stands in what used to be one of the main medical centers, but is no longer operational after being looted and damaged when fighting came to the region in July 2016, in Lainya, South Sudan. Everyone and everything in the country is a target as attacks against health facilities and aid workers increase according to a new report released Monday, April 23, 2018 by the New York-based Watchlist on Children and Armed Conflict, with at least 50 medical institutions attacked in 2016 and 2017. Sam Mednick AP Photo