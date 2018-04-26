FILE - In this May 29, 2008, file photo, Wateree River Correctional Institution prisoners eat lunch in the prison's cafeteria in Rembert, S.C. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's administration argues that throwing a little more money at prison meals is a commonsense move that will save a lot more down the line by making inmates, many of whom rely on state-funded health care after their release, more healthy in prison and out. It's also seen as part of a continuing effort to teach inmates new ways of living their lives.
The state that wants to spend more, not less, on prison food

By SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press

April 26, 2018 12:24 AM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Connecticut may be spending more on meals served to inmates, bucking a trend toward cutting the cost of prison food.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has proposed increasing the budget by 10 percent, hoping to add more nutritional items to the menu. Malloy says an investment in healthier food could save the state money on prisoner medical costs, both in and out of prison.

The American Civil Liberties Union says it's finding more inmates are chronically hungry.

Ed Calderon of Bridgeport, Connecticut, has been out of prison for 13 years but still remembers fights breaking out between hungry inmates.

The financial impact of Malloy's proposal could boost the typical daily food budget for each inmate from $2.95 to $3.25. That could mean leaner meats and more fruit on the menu.

