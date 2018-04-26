Conjoined twins separated at Houston hospital discharged

In this April 25, 2018 photo provided by Texas Children's Hospital, sisters Hope, left, and Anna Richards gaze into each other's eyes as their mom, Jill, and brother, Seth, look on at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston. The twin girls born in 2016 conjoined at the chest and abdomen have been discharged from the Houston hospital more than three months after separation surgery. Texas Children's Hospital on Thursday, April 26, 2018, announced the latest step in recovery for the twins. The girls were born Dec. 29, 2016, at the hospital's Texas Children's Pavilion for Women and were premature, at just over 35 weeks. Separation surgery was done Jan. 13. Texas Children's Hospital via AP Paul Vincent Kuntz