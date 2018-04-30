Off-duty officer throttles coyote during playground attack

Irvington police officer Arcangelo Liberatore poses for a photo, Monday, April 30, 2018 in Irvington, N.Y. The off-duty police officer jumped on a coyote and throttled on it Sunday as the animal attacked a 5-year-old girl on a suburban New York playground. Liberatore held the coyote until the arrival of Mount Pleasant police, who shot and killed the animal. The girl needed rabies shots, stitches and antibiotics. The Journal News via AP Tania Savayan