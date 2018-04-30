Kentucky seeks relief as autopsy requests surge

Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary John Tilley speaks with a reporter about a plan to deal with an increase of autopsy requests on Monday, April 30, 2018 in Frankfort, Kentucky. The State Medical Examiner’s Office is partnering with the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville. The office’s nine doctors have the option of becoming university employees. Tilley said he new model will let the stage hire more doctors. Adam Beam AP Photo