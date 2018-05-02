UK: 450,000 women missed out on breast cancer test

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 1, 2018 file photo, Britain's Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London. Britain’s health minister has apologized for what he called a “serious failure” that resulted in hundreds of thousands of women not being invited to their final screening test for breast cancer. Hunt has said in Parliament that the mistake appears to be the result of a “computer algorithm failure” dating back to 2009. He says about 450,000 women between 68 and 71 weren’t given a chance to have a mammogram. Of those women, Hunt says experts estimated up to 270 might have died prematurely. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo