Florida woman's gruesome roach-in-ear tale goes viral

This undated photo photo made available by Katie Holley shows the head of a cockroach. Holley woke up in the early morning hours of April 14, 2018, to feel something crawling in her ear. After trying to extract a cockroach that had lodged in her ear, Holley had to seek medical attention three times before the whole cockroach was removed. She later wrote about the horrific story in Self Magazine. (Katie Holley via AP)