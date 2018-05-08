Valeant, a new business model and now, a new name

FILE - In this June 14, 2016, file photo, Valeant Pharmaceuticals chairman and CEO Joe Papa speaks to reporters after the company's annual meeting in Laval, Quebec. Valeant Pharmaceuticals now wants to be called Bausch Health Companies, as the Canadian drugmaker continues to distance itself from notoriety gained a few years ago by dramatically hiking the prices of treatments it acquired. Papa said in a statement that the new identity was “a major step forward” in his company’s transformation. The Canadian Press via AP, File Ryan Remiorz