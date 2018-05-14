Alfie Evans, toddler at center of legal storm, laid to rest

Flowers, pictures and messages left outside Everton's Goodison Park as the cortege of Alfie Evans goes past the ground in Liverpool, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Kate James and Tom Evans said their son's death on Saturday, April 28 in Liverpool had left them "heartbroken." Alfie's condition left him with almost no brain function, and multiple courts ruled that keeping him alive was not in his best interests before doctors removed his ventilator five days previously. PA via AP Andrew Price