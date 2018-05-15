Maryland bans 'gay conversion therapy' for minors

Maryland Del. Meagan Simonaire poses in the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed legislation to ban "gay conversion therapy" for minors. Simonaire, a Republican, spoke on the House floor last month about the pain she experienced when her parents looked into the therapy for her when she told them she was bisexual. Her father, state Sen. Bryan Simonaire, voted against the measure days before she voted for the ban. Brian Witte AP Photo