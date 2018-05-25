Idaho town told not to drink water amid contamination fear

FILE - In this Thursday, May 26, 2016, file photo, a sign welcomes residents and visitors to the tiny town in Dietrich, Idaho. Residents of tge Idaho town have been told not to drink the water after a fired municipal worker was found dead in his home by emergency workers who were hospitalized after entering the residence. Dietrich Mayor Don Heiken said Friday, May 25, 2018, that 62-year-old Tom Young was found dead Thursday and that he had been fired on May 9 following an altercation that involved the police, but declined to offer details. Kimberlee Kruesi, File AP Photo