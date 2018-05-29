Sex-abusing neurologist's patients: No justice in Philly

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2017, file photo, neurologist Dr. Ricardo Cruciani walks from the center for criminal justice after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges that he groped women at a clinic in Philadelphia. Patients of Cruciani, who is already facing rape charges in New York and New Jersey, say law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are burying nearly identical accusations against him, angering and perplexing women who say they're being victimized twice — first by their doctor, now by a big-city justice system that won't hold him accountable. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo