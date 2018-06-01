Judge agrees to halt fetal heartbeat abortion law in Iowa

Rita Bettis, right, American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa Legal Director, speaks during a news conference as Emma Goldman Clinic attorney Sam Jones, left, looks on, Friday, June 1, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. A judge says he'll temporarily block the most restrictive abortion law in the country from taking effect in Iowa next month. The decision comes under an agreement between lawyers for the state and abortion rights groups that filed a lawsuit challenging the law. Charlie Neibergall AP Photo