Agency: Most Florida nursing homes are without backup power

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2017 file photo, a woman is transported from The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills as patients are evacuated after a loss of air conditioning due to Hurricane Irma in Hollywood, Fla. A government agency reports that most Florida nursing homes and assisted-living facilities do not have backup power despite new requirements enacted after a dozen people died in a sweltering center following Hurricane Irma. The state Agency for Health Care Administration says only 48 nursing homes and 91 assisted-living facilities say they have installed equipment and had state inspections as of May 25, 2018. The new rules that went into effect Friday require all facilities to have backup power for cooling for at least 96 hours. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP Amy Beth Bennett