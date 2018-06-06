A look at Zika and its link to microcephaly

In this May 3, 2018 photo, 2-year-old Luiz Mauricio, who was born with the Zika-caused microcephaly birth defect, is reflected in a mirror held by Dr. Liana Ventura during an ophthalmology exam at the Altino Ventura Institute, in Recife, Brazil. For doctors, researchers and therapists, the Brazilian toddlers born with microcephaly a few years ago represent by far the largest pool in the world for them to observe and learn from. Eraldo Peres AP Photo