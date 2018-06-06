From shrieks in bucket to laughs, Brazil Zika baby improves

In this May 4, 2018 photo, Jose Wesley Campos, who was born with the Zika-caused microcephaly birth defect, smiles while waiting for his therapy session at the Disabled Child Assistance Association, in Recife, Brazil. A stark contrast from a few years ago, when Jose would shriek uncontrollably. Desperate, his mother would calm him by putting him in a bucket of water. Now his mother says, "Sometimes, it is as if he swallowed a clown.". Eraldo Peres AP Photo