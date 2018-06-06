Some Brazil 'Zika kids' try school, others fight to survive

In this May 3, 2018 photo, mothers with their children, who were born with the Zika-caused microcephaly birth defect, sit in a waiting room at the Getulio Vargas Hospital, in Recife, Brazil. Three years ago, an outbreak of the Zika virus in Brazil's impoverished northeast led to thousands of babies being born with microcephaly. Now toddlers, some are trying out school while others, afflicted with myriad health problems, are fighting to survive. Eraldo Peres AP Photo