Horse racing playing catch-up on jockey concussion protocol

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2007, file photo, jockey Edgar Prado is taken to an ambulance after falling from Admiral Bird at the conclusion of the seventh race at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Doctors with experience treating concussions among jockeys consider it a major issue. In a sport where there is significant attention paid to the health and well-being of horses, jockeys and exercise riders are often an afterthought with inadequate medical care and insurance and limited disability protection. Mike Groll, File AP Photo