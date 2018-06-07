A security person walks outside the U.S. consulate building in Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong province, Thursday, June 7, 2018. The United States has evacuated several more government workers out of the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou after medical testing revealed they might have been affected by unexplained health incidents that have already hurt U.S. personnel in Cuba, the State Department said Wednesday. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said "a number of individuals" have been brought to the U.S. They are in addition to a U.S. worker in Guangzhou who was evacuated earlier, as the Trump administration had already disclosed.
A security person walks outside the U.S. consulate building in Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong province, Thursday, June 7, 2018. The United States has evacuated several more government workers out of the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou after medical testing revealed they might have been affected by unexplained health incidents that have already hurt U.S. personnel in Cuba, the State Department said Wednesday. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said "a number of individuals" have been brought to the U.S. They are in addition to a U.S. worker in Guangzhou who was evacuated earlier, as the Trump administration had already disclosed. Kelvin Chan AP Photo
US Embassy in China sends new alert for mystery health issue

By KELVIN CHAN and DAKE KANG Associated Press

June 07, 2018 11:41 PM

GUANGZHOU, China

The U.S. Embassy in China has sent its second alert in two weeks to its citizens over unexplained health issues that have prompted the evacuation of a number of U.S. government employees working at a consulate in a southern city.

Friday's alert urged Americans to seek medical help in the event they suffered any "unusual, unexplained physical symptoms or events, auditory or sensory phenomena, or other health concerns."

The alert comes as a U.S. medical team is screening more Americans who work at the Guangzhou consulate. A previous case in Guangzhou, disclosed last month, prompted the tests.

The incidents have raised fears the unexplained issues that started in Cuba in 2016 have expanded to other countries. China says it has uncovered no information that could point to a cause.

