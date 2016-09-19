Business

September 19, 2016 5:23 AM

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 4 cents

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 4 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Associated Press
DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 4 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.24 per gallon on Sunday. That's about 10 cents less than it was at the same point last year.

The lowest average price was about $2.12 per gallon in the Traverse City area, while the highest average was about $2.30 per gallon in the Marquette area.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

