Former SAS executive Jim Davis departs Informatica

Jim Davis, who in December ended a 14-year stint as the highly visible chief marketing officer at SAS to join software company Informatica, recently parted ways with the California-based company.
Davis said in an interview that he departed Informatica in mid-August after it had become clear that, contrary to his expectations when he was hired, his job as executive vice president and chief marketing officer demanded that he work out of Informatica’s headquarters in Redwood City, Calif., rather than the company’s 70-person Cary office.
That, said Davis, was something he was unwilling to do after living in the Triangle for decades even though he enjoyed working for Informatica.
“I didn’t want to relocate,” Davis said. “After a few weeks of discussion we agreed, alright, a mutual parting of the ways. No hard feelings whatsoever. I have a lot of respect for them. I think they have a lot of respect for me.”
Davis said his departure has “no impact” on Informatica’s Cary office.
“They are looking at new office space,” he said. “They’re looking at expanding.”
Davis, 58, said that when he joined Informatica in January, the plan was for him to spend the vast majority of his time in California for the first three months and then start working out of the Cary office on Weston Parkway.
But, as it turned out, through the end of July he spent just three days in Cary.
“I had spent all my time on the road,” said Davis, who noted that he has flown 635,000 miles on United since January. “It became evident ... the CMO really needed to be located at headquarters.”
An Informatica spokeswoman declined to comment on Davis’ departure.
Davis said he is enjoying his time off and doesn’t know what lies ahead for him.
“I’m not desperate to find a job,” he said. “I’m not ready to sit back at all, but at the same time I don’t feel I have a sense of urgency that I have to find something by the end of the month.”
