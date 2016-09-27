N.C. Commerce Department agrees to improve services for people with limited English skills

The state Commerce Department has agreed to improve access to its programs for unemployed workers for those whose proficiency in English is limited, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Monday.
The Labor Department said the state agency entered into an agreement to correct deficiencies in its unemployment and employment assistance programs uncovered in a compliance review.
The review, conducted by the federal department’s Civil Right Center, stemmed from a discrimination complaint filed by Legal Aid of North Carolina.
The Commerce Department is obligated to provide meaningful access to people with limited English skills in programs and activities that receive federal financial assistance.
The Commerce Department issued a statement noting that the federal compliance review “began and ended in 2013 involving practices from previous administrations.”
Even before the review was concluded, the statement continued, the department’s Division of Employment Security and Division of Workforce Solutions worked on improving the system.
“Nearly three years later we received the review findings, and as acknowledged by USDOL, are committed to non-discrimination,” the statement concluded. “The Department of Commerce is also committed to making continuous improvements now that it has some indication from the DOL as to the current expectations.”
Under the agreement, the state Commerce Department has, among other things, agreed to: correct deficiencies in translating written materials and providing interpretation services for those with limited Engligh proficiency; publicize that language assistance is available; notify customer that they have language access rights; and develop and implement a plan to provide meaningful access to those with limited English proficiency.
