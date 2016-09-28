Triangle jobless rate ticks up to 4.1% in August

The Triangle’s unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1 percent in August from 4.0 percent in July as the region’s joblessness hovers at its lowest point in nine years.
The data was released Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Commerce and seasonally adjusted by Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte.
“This doesn’t reflect a whole lot of change,” said Wells Fargo senior economist Mark Vitner. “But year-to-year, the Triangle area is growing solidly.”
The region’s jobless rate has dropped from 4.7 percent in January and from 4.8 percent one year ago.
In August, the region added a mere 600 jobs after seasonal adjustments. But the Triangle has added nearly 17,000 jobs since December and more than 21,000 jobs in the past year.
The Triangle features one of the strongest local economies in the country, with an August jobless rate below the statewide average of 4.6 percent and the national average of 4.9 percent.
The Triangle unemployment and jobs data for August was mirrored by the North Carolina index of leading economic indicators, prepared by N.C. State University economist Michael Walde and also issued Wednesday. The statewide index forecasts the economy four to six months out by tracking five measures, including jobless claims, building permits, manufacturing earnings and manufacturing hours.
Walden wrote that the index dipped in August but has improved from a year ago.
“The net result is that the Index is sending an unchanged message,” Walded wrote. “For the near future, economic growth in North Carolina will remain at the current pace, with no dramatic positive or negative changes.”
