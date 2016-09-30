GSK names new head of consumer healthcare

GlaxoSmithKline has promoted Brian McNamara to CEO of its consumer healthcare division.
McNamara, who previously was head of Europe and Americas for the division whose product portfolio includes Tums antacids and Sensodyne toothpaste, succeeds Emma Walsmley, who last week was named to succeed Andrew Witty as CEO of the pharmaceutical giant when he retires in March. McNamara’s promotion, announced Thursday, takes effect immediately.
“With his significant experience and expertise, Brian is the clear choice to build on the current momentum we are seeing in our business and fully maximize the future opportunities we have with our brands,” Witty said in a statement.
McNamara joined GSK last year from Novartis upon completion of the transaction in which GSK acquired Novartis’s global vaccines business and created a joint consumer healthcare business controlled by GSK. He spent 11 years at Novartis and 16 years at Procter & Gamble.
London-based GSK employs about 2,600 at its North American headquarters at Research Triangle Park and has another 800 employees and contractors at its manufacturing plant in Zebulon.
