INC Research names new chief operating officer

New INC Research CEO Alistair Macdonald has named company veteran Michael Gibertini to succeed him as chief operating officer.
As previously announced, Macdonald officially stepped up from COO to CEO on Saturday, succeeding CEO Jamie Macdonald, who unexpectedly announced in July that he would step down after four years at the helm of the Raleigh-based company. Alistair Macdonald and Jamie Macdonald aren’t related.
Gibertini, who joined INC in 2005, most recently was president of clinical development.
INC also announced Monday that Tara Fitzgerald, who previously was executive vice president of biometrics, has succeeded Gibertini as president of clinical development.
Jamie Macdonald is remaining as vice chairman, reporting to the chairman of the board, through Feb. 29, 2017.
INC has 6,600 employees worldwide and 1,000 in the Triangle, ranking it among the world’s largest contract researach organizations. CROs help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies conduct clinical trials of experimental drugs and analyze the results.
Comments