Durham on-screen graphics company SMT acquires rival

SMT, a Durham company that provides data and on-screen graphics for televised sporting events, has acquired a smaller rival known for its technical innovations for an undisclosed sum.
SMT announced Wednesday that it has acquired Sportvision, a privately owned company with 70-plus employees in Fremont, Calif. and Chicago that has been awarded more than 70 patents. Among other things, Sportvision is known within the industry for introducing the first virtual first-down marker – called Virtual Yellow 1st & Ten – that enables viewers of a televised football game to see where the offense needs to be to get a first down.
Patricia Hopkins, vice president of marketing at privately owned SMT, said the acquisition will enable the company to accelerate its growth by expanding its product portfolio and boosting its ability to create next-generation products. SMT had about 290 employees, including 110 in Durham, prior to the Sportvision deal.
The Sportvision brand is being phased out.
“Sportvision will be absorbed by SMT and it will be rebranded SMT by the end of the year,” Hopkins said.
SMT is taking on all of Sportvision’s employees except for the seven-person management team headed by CEO Hank Adams that make up the Chicago office, Hopkins said. As a result, the Chicago office is being shut down.
SMT founder and CEO Gerard J. Hall called the acquisition of Sportvision, which like SMT has won a number of Emmy awards for technical achievement, “a watershed moment.”
“Although we have been marketplace competitors for many years, SMT has always had a tremendous respect for the applied science, the cutting-edge technology and the creative innovation that runs through the DNA of the Sportvision team,” Hall said in a statement. He added that Sportvision “enjoys an unparallelled and industry-wide reputation for delivering actual game-changing solutions.”
Founded in 1988, SMT makes sports broadcasts more entertaining and informative via data and graphics shown on-screen. Its technology has been used for broadcasts of the Olympics, the NCAA March Madness Tournament, NBC Sunday Night Football and a lengthy list of other sporting events.
SMT has added about 30 employees over the past year and its revenue rose 10 percent in 2015, Hall said.
