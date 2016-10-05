NCAA proposes satellite camps restrictions, early signing

The NCAA wants to restrict when and where college football coaches can hold satellite camps and implement two early signing periods for high school prospects.
The two proposals by the Division I Council were recommended by the football oversight committee as part of comprehensive reforms to recruiting. The council also recommended allowing FBS schools to have 10 assistant coaches.
The proposals need to be approved by the Board of Directors and would go into effect for the 2017-18 year.
Under the proposals, coaches would be limited to 10 days during the summer during which they could participate in camps with high school prospects. Coaches could still participate in camps on other college campuses, but not at high schools.
Two 72-hour early signing periods would be held June and December.
