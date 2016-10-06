Fujitsu talking with Lenovo about a PC deal

Fujitsu has confirmed that it is in discussions with Lenovo regarding its PC business, the Wall Street Journal reported.
“We are considering various options for the PC unit, including a possible deal with Lenovo,” the Japanese company said in a statement.
Lenovo, the No. 1 PC maker worldwide, is based in China but has a headquarters in Morrisville. The company has about 3,200 workers in the Triangle.
Citing a person familiar with the discussions, the Journal said a deal could be structured similar to the one that Lenovo struck with Japan-based NEC in 2011. The Lenovo/NEC deal created a joint venture controlled by Lenovo with a 51 percent ownership stake.
Fujitsu ranks ninth among PC makers with a 1.1 percent market share, the Journal reported.
Lenovo declined to comment.
Lenovo, which established a presence in the Triangle when it acquired IBM’s PC business in 2005, ranked first in PC shipments in the second quarter with a 21.2 percent global market share, according to market research firm IDC.
Lenovo’s market share actually rose by one-half percent in the quarter, up from 20.7 percent a year earlier, even though its PC shipments fell 2.3 percent. That’s because worldwide PC shipments from all manufacturers fell 4.5 percent in the second quarter as the slump in demand continued.
Lenovo’s talks with Fujitsu, noted Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Anand Srinivassan, “shows the need for consolidation in a weak industry.” He pointed out that more than 200 PC companies have a market share of no more than 1 percent.
